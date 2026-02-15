DT
Home / Delhi / 46-year-old NGO director arrested for stabbing man to death over financial dispute

46-year-old NGO director arrested for stabbing man to death over financial dispute

Preliminary enquiry suggests that the incident stemmed from a financial dispute between the accused and the victim, who were associated with the NGO

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:52 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock.
A 46-year-old NGO director was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in west Delhi following a financial dispute in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The police, around midnight, received information from a hospital that a man admitted with a stab wound had been declared dead.

Acting on the information, the police reached the hospital and identified the deceased as Harish Kandwal, 46, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

After registration of an FIR, the police took up the investigation and arrested Ashim Ali, a resident of Farash Bazar.

He is reported to be the director of an NGO, Sai Sadhna Social Welfare Foundation, which was being run from his residence, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry suggests that the incident stemmed from a financial dispute between the accused and the victim, who were associated with the NGO.

The two had spent much of the day together before the quarrel broke out in Hari Nagar, police said.

Further investigation is under way, they added.

