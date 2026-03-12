DT
PT
Home / Delhi / 47 held in 24-hour ‘Operation Shastra’

47 held in 24-hour ‘Operation Shastra’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Police arrested 47 criminals and seized illegal weapons during a 24-hour special drive titled “Operation Shastra” across the Northern Range, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh and Special CP (Law and Order Zone-1) Ravinder Yadav. Teams from the Outer North, Rohini and North-West districts carried out raids on identified criminals.

During the drive, police apprehended 47 accused, including 21 listed as ‘bad characters’, and recovered 13 country-made pistols, 17 live cartridges, 30 knives, and a stolen motorcycle. The operation specifically targeted criminals involved in robbery, extortion, snatching, attempted murder, and illegal possession of arms.

Among those arrested was Dinesh, also known as Doremon, a listed bad character of Ashok Vihar police station with 17 previous cases, who was caught with a firearm and a stolen motorcycle. Another accused, Gaurav, was traced through social media posts in which he was seen flaunting firearms and knives. He had previously been involved in a murder and an Arms Act case.

Police also arrested Mahesh, alias Chikna, a notorious figure from South Rohini police station involved in seven criminal cases, including two murders, and Nasiruddin, alias Nasir, who was wanted in multiple cases.

The drive, conducted from 8 am on March 11 to 8 am on March 12, also resulted in the seizure of 9.3 kg of ganja under the NDPS Act. Officers registered 25 cases under the Excise Act, recovering 723 litres of illicit liquor, and carried out seven gambling-related arrests.

