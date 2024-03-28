47-year-old Man beaten to death

PTI

New Delhi: A 47-year-old man, who worked with the Delhi Transport Corporation as a bus marshal, was beaten to death following an altercation with his landlord’s nephew in the Karawal Nagar area here, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 24 and 25 when Sunil and Rahul attacked Satvir after an argument. The victim was beaten up with sticks and rods. According to a senior police officer, Rahul has been arrested, while efforts are being made to apprehend his uncle. Satvir had also suffered multiple internal injuries. A case under Section 308 of the IPC was registered on March 26. The police said after the victim had succumbed to injuries, Section 302 of the IPC was added to the case. PTI

Restaurant owner shot dead

New Delhi: A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, the police said on Wednesday. Sanjay Singh, who was booked in a murder case, was attacked near his house when he was on his way back from the restaurant on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. One of Sanjay’s friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim’s younger brother, Nitin, a police officer said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, according to the police. According to information, seven empty bullet shells, four pieces of lead and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the spot. The police are making efforts to identify the suspects.