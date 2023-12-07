474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

PTI

New Delhi, December 6

The Delhi Police has arrested 474 touts from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport so far this year compared to 220 who were caught in 2022, an increase of more than 115 per cent, an official said on Wednesday.

"Team efforts have resulted in a substantial increase in the number of arrested touts in 2023, which stands at 474, compared to 220 in 2022," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The police said touting is a menace that tarnishes the image and reputation of the IGIA. This poses a threat to the safety and security of passengers as the Delhi airport serves as a critical international gateway for travellers from around the world, they said.

"These touts have been consistently engaging in illegal activities, soliciting clients, and offering services without any authorisation. Different teams have been keeping strict vigil on such activities and arrested these touts," DCP Mahla said.

The IGI Airport police has further undertaken a targeted campaign to curb touting activities, officials said.

