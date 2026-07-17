475 MBBS seats up for grabs this year in Capital

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The national capital's approved MBBS intake remains 475 seats under the NMC seat matrix, with no change in the capacity of any existing medical college covered by the notification.

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These comprise 100 seats at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 125 seats at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, 50 seats at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Basaidarapur, and 100 seats at the Army College of Medical Sciences.

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The NMC's latest approvals, which take the country's total MBBS capacity covered under the seat matrix to 1,36,939 seats, largely benefited states that secured new medical colleges or increases in intake at existing institutions. Delhi, however, figured among the jurisdictions where no expansion was approved.

Among neighbouring regions, Chandigarh received 50 additional MBBS seats at Government Medical College and Hospital, increasing its intake from 150 to 200 seats, while Jammu and Kashmir added 100 government MBBS seats, with Government Medical College, Jammu, and Government Medical College, Srinagar, receiving 50 seats each.

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Punjab saw only a 50-seat increase in the private sector, while Haryana's additional 250 seats were entirely in private medical colleges, with no expansion in government institutions. Himachal Pradesh received just one additional MBBS seat at Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

The notification also introduces tighter admission safeguards for the upcoming academic session. Private medical colleges receiving approval for new colleges or increased intake must submit an Electronic Bank Guarantee before Letters of Permission are issued. The regulator has further directed counselling authorities and medical colleges not to permit admissions beyond the approved seat matrix, warning that any excess admissions will attract regulatory and penal action under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The seat matrix will remain subject to revision based on decisions of the Appeal Committee or any other competent authority.