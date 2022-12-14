48 labourers died cleaning septic tanks in 2022: Athawale

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 13

As many as 48 workers, including four in Delhi, and 13 in Haryana, highest in the country, died while cleaning septic tanks in 2022, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The minister said the government had taken cognisance of the deaths occurred due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and non-observance of safety protocols as prescribed under the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2013”.

According to state-wise details of the past five and current year, Athawale said 48 persons died due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks during in the current year, including 13 in Haryana, four in Delhi, 12 in Maharashtra, 10 in Tamil Nadu, four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Andhra Pradesh and two in Gujarat.

A total of 100 persons died in 2017, 67 in 2018, 117 in 2019, 19 in 2020, 49 in 2021 and 46 in 2022.

In Haryana, 11 deaths were reported in 2017, six in 2018, 16 in 2019, zero in 2020, five in 2021 and 13 in 2022.

Athawala said his ministry has formulated “National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem” (NAMASTE) to stop deaths of Sewers and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs).

“NAMASTE intends formalisation of system of cleaning of sewers and septic tanks operations so that only trained workers are engaged in cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and no person loses life due to hazardous cleaning,” he said in a response to the question by BSP MP Danish Ali, who wanted to know the number and reasons behind septic tanks cleaning workers working in pitiable conditions, and steps to stop such incidents.