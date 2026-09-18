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Home / Delhi / Gurugram: 48 per cent homebuyers prefer 3BHKs; Rs 90 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore emerges as most sought-after budget bracket

Gurugram: 48 per cent homebuyers prefer 3BHKs; Rs 90 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore emerges as most sought-after budget bracket

Findings indicate shift towards design-led and space-driven homes, even as affordability continues to remain key consideration for buyers

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:28 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Sudeep Bhatt, Director-Strategy, Whiteland Corporation, said the numbers underline the rising importance of space, comfort and future-ready living. Image credit/ANI File
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Nearly half of Indian homebuyers (48 per cent) now prefer three-bedroom homes, making 3BHKs the most sought-after configuration, while the Rs 90 lakh-Rs 1.5 crore price bracket has emerged as the most preferred segment, according to the Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey H1 2026.

The survey covered 8,320 respondents across 14 cities. In Delhi-NCR, 53 per cent of respondents preferred 3BHK homes, among the highest preferences recorded nationally, alongside Ahmedabad (57 per cent), Chennai (53 per cent) and Hyderabad (52 per cent).

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While 65 per cent of respondents expressed concerns over the ongoing price surge, 44 per cent said they would proceed with their purchase plans. The survey also found that 68 per cent of respondents were buying homes primarily for self-use rather than investment.

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Reacting to the findings, Sudeep Bhatt, Director-Strategy, Whiteland Corporation, said the numbers underline the rising importance of space, comfort and future-ready living. He said the trend was translating into stronger demand for larger residences in Gurugram, with the company expanding its 4BHK configurations at its Westin Residences project, alongside growing NCR interest in branded, hospitality-led living.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said the survey “clearly mirrors what we are witnessing on ground,” with buyer aspirations maturing beyond basic shelter toward premium amenities, superior construction and trusted developer credentials.

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He said this trend was especially visible in micro-markets like Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway, where demand for larger, well-planned homes remained strong among end-users.

Manoj Garg, MD and CEO, Northwind Estates, said buyers were becoming more deliberate about their spending. He said the preference for 3BHK homes in the Rs 90 lakh–Rs 1.5 crore range reflected a need for usable space without overstretching budgets.

According to Garg, buyers were not necessarily exiting the market over price but were instead adjusting factors such as location, size or timing.

Robin Mangla, President, M3M India, said homebuyer preferences were evolving, with premium and luxury buyers increasingly considering construction quality, location and developer credibility alongside space.

Varun Garg, Director, Karyan Group, said a similar trend towards larger homes was visible among end-users in Ghaziabad.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, said the findings indicated a shift towards design-led and space-driven homes, even as affordability continued to remain a key consideration for buyers.

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