480 Pakistan-based social media handles blocked; were active during Operation Sindoor too, claim Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have identified and blocked 480 Pakistan-based social media handles allegedly involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns during the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar.

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The police said the same accounts had also spread misinformation during the Operation Sindoor.

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Appealing to students and the youth, the force urged them to remain cautious of foreign social media accounts spreading rumours and attempting to mislead the public.

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Delhi Police said it had rebutted at least 18 instances of alleged fake news and misleading social media posts since protests began on Monday.

The rebuttals included claims that a 12-year-old girl and a woman protester were assaulted by police, that CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had been detained, that a girl had died in a stampede following a police lathicharge, and that police personnel had used pellet guns or batons fitted with nails during the clashes.

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Officials said legal action would be initiated against those found deliberately creating, altering or circulating false information aimed at spreading panic, misleading the public or disrupting law and order.