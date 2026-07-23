DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 480 Pakistan-based social media handles blocked; were active during Operation Sindoor too, claim Delhi Police

480 Pakistan-based social media handles blocked; were active during Operation Sindoor too, claim Delhi Police

Police said it had rebutted at least 18 instances of alleged fake news and misleading social media posts since protests began on Monday

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have identified and blocked 480 Pakistan-based social media handles allegedly involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns during the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

The police said the same accounts had also spread misinformation during the Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Appealing to students and the youth, the force urged them to remain cautious of foreign social media accounts spreading rumours and attempting to mislead the public.

Advertisement

Delhi Police said it had rebutted at least 18 instances of alleged fake news and misleading social media posts since protests began on Monday.

The rebuttals included claims that a 12-year-old girl and a woman protester were assaulted by police, that CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had been detained, that a girl had died in a stampede following a police lathicharge, and that police personnel had used pellet guns or batons fitted with nails during the clashes.

Advertisement

Officials said legal action would be initiated against those found deliberately creating, altering or circulating false information aimed at spreading panic, misleading the public or disrupting law and order.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts