5% beds to be reserved for dengue patients in all hospitals: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi, August 2

Amid the rising dengue cases, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with all nodal officers and Medical Superintendents of hospitals in Delhi to discuss measures for preventing dengue in the city.

During the meeting, Bhardwaj individually inquired about the current situation of dengue in each hospital under their jurisdiction. It was reported that preparations to combat dengue are underway in almost all hospitals, and they appear to be well-prepared to handle dengue cases. However, no hospital official mentioned any emergency-like situation related to dengue so far. Based on the information shared during the meeting by the officials, Bhardwaj said that the current situation in Delhi regarding dengue was normal.

The minister issued directions to all hospital authorities. He instructed them to reserve 5 percent of the existing beds in all hospitals to cater specifically to dengue patients. This step was being taken to ensure preparedness in handling dengue cases effectively in case of any future emergencies.

Dengue test report to be provided within six to eight hours. Considering the seriousness of the situation, Bhardwaj directed all hospital authorities to ensure that the test reports of patients with fever were obtained within six to eight hours of admission. “This measure will enable prompt treatment in case a patient is diagnosed with dengue fever, potentially saving their life and preventing any further harm in the future,” added Bhardwaj.

The Health Department’s portal will receive daily reports on dengue patients from all hospitals. During the meeting, he also instructed all hospital authorities to provide daily information on dengue patients admitted to their hospitals on the portal.

Dengue is a disease transmitted through mosquito bites, and if a mosquito bites a dengue patient and then bites a healthy person, that person also becomes vulnerable to dengue. Recognising this risk, the minister instructed all hospital authorities to establish separate wards for dengue patients in their respective hospitals. This segregation would protect other patients from the risk of dengue and ensure that dengue patients receive prompt and adequate treatment with dedicated doctors and nursing staff.

