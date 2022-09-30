5 classmates stab 17-yr-old youth to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi, September 30
A 17-year-old youth studying in Class 10 was stabbed to death by his five classmates in the national capital, police said on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a student by his peers was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on September 29 after which the police staff reached the spot and the injured, a resident of Burari, was rushed to the hospital.
"He was declared dead during treatment due to multiple stab injuries," the DCP said.
The police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (atttempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) at the Adarsh Nagar police station. It was revealed during investigation that the deceased had a quarrel with the five accused classmates at their school, following which they murdered him to take revenge, while they were going home.
The senior official said that the CCTV footage was analysed and five juveniles were apprehended from Lal Bagh, Azadpur, within two hours of the incident.
"Weapon of offence -- a button-actuated knife -- which was purchased online, has also been recovered," the official said. IANS
