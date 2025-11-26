DT
Home / Delhi / 5 hurt as roof of house collapses

5 hurt as roof of house collapses

Two family members, tenant among injured

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
File photo
Five persons, including a woman, were injured after the roof of a newly constructed structure at a four-storey house collapsed in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said they received two PCR calls about the incident. After getting information, a police team reached the spot.

Avinish, one of the family members, said construction work of a hall was underway on the third floor of their house when the newly built roof collapsed suddenly, an official said.

Five persons, including a woman, sustained injuries, the police said. Those injured include two family members, two labourers working at the site and a tenant.

All injured persons were shifted to a hospital, the official said. Further investigation was on, the police added.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

