5 hurt as roof of house collapses

Five persons, including a woman, were injured after the roof of a newly constructed structure at a four-storey house collapsed in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said they received two PCR calls about the incident. After getting information, a police team reached the spot.

Avinish, one of the family members, said construction work of a hall was underway on the third floor of their house when the newly built roof collapsed suddenly, an official said.

Five persons, including a woman, sustained injuries, the police said. Those injured include two family members, two labourers working at the site and a tenant.

All injured persons were shifted to a hospital, the official said. Further investigation was on, the police added.