DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 5 including house help held for robbing senior citizen with toy gun in central Delhi

5 including house help held for robbing senior citizen with toy gun in central Delhi

The arrested individuals include two alleged robbers who have multiple cases against them

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:33 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Picture for representation. File
Advertisement

Five people, including a house help, have been arrested in connection with a robbery at an elderly woman’s residence in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals include two alleged robbers—identified as Monu alias Vikas Rathi and Akshay, both residents of Bijnor—and a relative of the house help, identified as Kailash alias Ganju, they said.

Advertisement

Kailash allegedly told the house help that he was in need of money, following which they planned the robbery, according to officials.

Advertisement

“On October 5, the house owner, her help, and one more lady were at home when the robbers, taking advantage of the unlocked door, entered the house. They locked the three women in the bathroom using a toy gun and fled with Rs 5 lakh,” a senior police officer said.

Monu and Akshay are history-sheeters and have multiple cases against them, including under the Gangster Act, Arms Act, and for attempt to murder, the officer added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts