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Home / Delhi / 5 injured as slab of under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Paharganj

5 injured as slab of under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Paharganj

Incident takes place in Telwara area around 4.40 pm; rescue operation under way, injured rushed to hospital

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:04 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Five people were injured after the ground-floor concrete slab (lanter) of an under-construction building collapsed in the Telwara area of Paharganj in Central Delhi on Sunday evening. A rescue operation is under way.

The incident took place around 4.40 pm near Hari Vardi School, close to the Sangat Tarasan police post, under the jurisdiction of the Paharganj police station.

According to officials, the injured were rushed to a hospital by PCR personnel and members of the public before the arrival of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team.

A DFS team, along with two water tenders and an incident response team, was dispatched to the spot.

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Police said there had been no casualties so far and the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collapse are awaited.

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