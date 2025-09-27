5 killed after speeding Thar collides with divider on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Five people, including three women, were killed and one person was critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a divider of exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday morning.

According to police, the victims were in a Mahindra Thar that lost control and collided with the divider at high speed. All five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot. The lone survivor, a man was taken to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigation reveals that all six occupants of the Thar had come from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram. The driver reportedly lost balance near exit 9, leading to the fatal collision.

After getting information, a police team from Sector 40 Police Station reached the spot and rushed all six occupants to the hospital, where five were declared dead.

“The deceased and injured are not identified yet. The Thar vehicle bears a Uttar Pradesh registration. We are currently investigating the matter,” said inspector Lalit Kumar, SHO of Sector 40 Police Station.