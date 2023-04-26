5 nabbed over toll plaza fight in Noida

PTI

Noida, April 25

Five people were arrested on Tuesday in Greater Noida in connection with a fight at Luharli toll plaza, police said.

All those arrested are toll plaza workers, who had attacked a Greater Noida local late Monday night, they said.

Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Singh said, “Five people who had attacked the victim last night at Luharli toll plaza have been arrested. The victim was in a Maruti Baleno car when an argument broke out between him and the toll workers over payment of toll after which the fight ensued, resulting in injuries to the victim.

He said the victim has been identified as Anas, a resident of Tilmandapa village in Dankaur area of Greater Noida. He was sent for medical treatment after the episode.

Another police officer said the argument broke out after Anas, who was accompanied by three more persons in the car, refused to pay the toll, saying he was a local and is exempted from it.

However, when the argument turned more intense, five to six toll plaza workers thrashed Anas after he stepped out of the car.