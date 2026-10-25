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Home / Delhi / 5 new pedestrian crossings planned at busy traffic points

5 new pedestrian crossings planned at busy traffic points

2 skywalks, 3 FOBs to improve pedestrian safety; projects to cost Rs 20 cr

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Manikant Mishra
Updated At : 05:59 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Delhi is set to add five new pedestrian crossings at busy road junctions as the government seeks to reduce the risk faced by people who currently have to cross heavily used roads amid moving traffic.

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The Delhi Government will build two skywalks and three foot overbridges (FOBs), with the projects together estimated to cost around Rs 20 crore. The plan is aimed at providing pedestrians with safer alternatives to crossing roads at ground level.

One of the skywalks will come up at the junction of Road Nos. 68 and 69 in Nand Nagri, near the DC office in Shahdara. The location sees heavy pedestrian movement and often faces congestion as people cross the roads.

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For the second skywalk, the PWD has floated a consultancy tender for a proposed structure at the Nirman Vihar Metro red light. The consultant will prepare its design, after which a construction tender will be issued.

FOBs have also been planned at Shahbad Dairy, Jeevan Park bus stand in Janakpuri, Madhuban Chowk in north-west Delhi, Ber Sarai market near Jawaharlal Nehru University and the main road near Okhla vegetable market.

The pedestrian facilities will include lifts, escalators and LED lighting. Once construction begins, the FOBs are expected to be completed within six months.

The Nand Nagri skywalk will take about eight months to complete after work begins. The project is intended to ease pedestrian movement at a junction where the volume of people crossing the roads has also added to traffic congestion.

The government will also redevelop the existing FOB near Jhandewalan temple on Rani Jhansi Road at a cost of around Rs 1 crore. The location has high pedestrian movement, making road crossing difficult.

The projects together mark an attempt to shift pedestrian movement away from busy road crossings and towards dedicated structures at locations where safety and congestion have emerged as concerns.

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