5 of family found dead after having noodles for dinner in Noida

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in a village in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area on Saturday morning, with police suspecting food poisoning as a possible cause. The family had reportedly eaten noodles for dinner on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3), and their daughter Mishti (7).

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The police said the exact cause of the deaths remained undetermined. Forensic experts and a team from the Food Safety Department visited the spot to collect evidence and food samples for examination.

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Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examinations, officials said. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem reports and forensic findings. BJP’s Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who visited the spot, said he had apprised the Chief Minister’s Office of the tragic incident.

“Particular attention is being paid to determining whether any toxic substance was present in the food consumed by the family or whether the deaths occurred due to some other reasons. The exact cause of the deaths can be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received,” he said.

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“The untimely death of five members of a family, including three children, in such circumstances is deeply painful and heart-wrenching. The police, administration and food department teams are engaged in the investigation,” Singh said.

“I expect every aspect of the incident to be investigated impartially. It should be clarified at the earliest what exactly led to the tragic loss of an entire family,” he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati termed the incident extremely heartbreaking and a matter of concern.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, “The news of the death of five members of the same family due to possibly consuming poisonous food in Greater Noida is extremely heartbreaking and also a matter of grave concern.”

“The government must ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and take strict action against those responsible,” she said.

The Samajwadi Party claimed that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP, adulterated food products, contaminated edibles, and toxic vegetables and fruits were being sold rampantly in the state.