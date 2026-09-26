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Home / Delhi / 5 shooters linked to int’nl crime syndicate held

5 shooters linked to int’nl crime syndicate held

Murder plan foiled

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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An alleged murder plot was foiled by the police after the arrest of five accused, including suspected shooters, with a haul of five pistols, 10 live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle, officials said on Friday.
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According to the police, the accused were linked to fugitive international criminal Nitin Dabas, alias Vicky Hadal, suspected to be operating from Canada.

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The alleged links came to light during investigation into the planned attack.

The operation was launched after the police received information that some persons were following an individual and conducting reconnaissance in the Bawana area. On September 18, the police received specific intelligence that two armed men from Haryana were moving in the area.

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A team intercepted Rinku (29) and Sumit (29), both residents of Panipat, while they were riding a stolen motorcycle. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were seized from them.

During interrogation, the two said that they had been contacted by Ishu (20) of Sultanpur Dabas in connection with the proposed attack. The police also found a financial transaction between Ishu and Rinku and alleged that the duo had supplied firearms and ammunition to Ishu.

Investigators then arrested Keshav, alias Nonu (19), who allegedly was to assist in identifying the intended target. One pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him. Ishu and his associate Sagar Dabas (25) were subsequently arrested.

The police said investigation had revealed that Ishu and Keshav were in regular contact with Nitin Dabas, alias Vicky Hadal, through Internet-based encrypted calling applications.

The police are now probing the alleged criminal network’s communication and financial links, the source of the weapons and the roles of other associates.

An FIR under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act registered at the Bawana police station.

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