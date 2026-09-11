5 South Delhi wards get 176 electric sanitation vehicles

The MCD on Thursday deployed 176 new electric sanitation vehicles in five South Delhi wards to strengthen door-to-door garbage collection and waste transportation, with the civic body claiming the move will increase waste collection capacity by around 2.5 times.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi flagged off the vehicles from the MCD headquarters at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre. The vehicles will be deployed in Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Green Park, Greater Kailash and CR Park wards.

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Of the 176 vehicles, 150 are primary waste collection vehicles, including 112 tippers and 38 e-rickshaws/three-wheelers. The remaining 26 are secondary vehicles, comprising refuse collectors, hook loaders, Tata 407 vehicles, JCBs and Bobcats for waste transportation, lifting and management.

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According to the MCD, the five wards currently have an average of around 10 primary waste collection vehicles each. With the new deployment, this number is expected to rise to around 30 vehicles per ward, improving the frequency and coverage of door-to-door collection and reducing the chances of waste accumulation at vulnerable locations.

Wahi said strengthening sanitation resources was an important step towards improving Delhi's cleanliness system and appealed to residents to segregate waste and hand it over through the prescribed system.

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Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said all new vehicles were electric and would enhance sanitation capacity while contributing to environmental protection. The civic body, he said, was working to make its sanitation and solid waste management system more scientific, efficient and accountable.