5-yr-old abducted, raped in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Delhi, December 23

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and then raped by an unidentified person.

The incident took place when the child was playing outside her house on Wednesday evening in Bhalwa Dairy area, the police said.

The girl was found near a park in her locality on Thursday morning, following which she was rushed to the hospital. The police said they had received a missing complaint on Wednesday evening around 8 pm, following which search operation was launched.

In the morning, the girl was found one-km away from her house, said the police. The girl, who is stable, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital. The doctors informed that child was subjected to a sexual assault.

A case has already been registered against under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for rape and abduction of the minor girl against an unknown person.

A man can be seen taking away the girl on a CCTV when she was playing near her house. The police said the teams had been formed to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an action-taken report by December 26.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “I have issued a notice because police have not arrested any of the accused in the case. We are helping the girl. She has already undergone a surgery.”