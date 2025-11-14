50 CCTV cameras piece together final hours of Red Fort blast accused

By analysing footage of more than 50 CCTV cameras, the Delhi Police have pieced together the final hours of Dr Umer un-Nabi.

The police traced his movements from when he left Faridabad the night before the Red Fort blast to the moment his explosive-laden car detonated near the metro station the next evening.

According to investigators, Umer’s journey reflected careful planning and conscious efforts to stay unnoticed. Sources said he began his trip on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway on Sunday night before exiting near Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district. There, he reportedly stopped at a roadside dhaba and spent the night inside his white Hyundai i20.

“He seemed cautious but not panicked. He avoided busy areas, sticking mostly to highways and smaller eateries,” a police officer said. On Monday morning, CCTV footage captured him again along the expressway, driving slowly towards Delhi. He halted twice, once for tea and again to check his phone. Entering the city through the Badarpur border, he appeared to follow the same route he had earlier used to travel from Faridabad.

Between 8 am and 3 pm, Umer made several loops around Delhi passing through Southeast, East, New Delhi and Central districts before stopping at a small eatery in Ashok Vihar around midday. “He was calm, had lunch and left quietly,” said the source.

Later, he visited a mosque near Asaf Ali Road, close to Ramlila Maidan, where he prayed and stayed for nearly three hours. The police believe he might have received final instructions there, as his phone showed activity during that time.

At 3.19 pm, Umer parked his car near the Red Fort complex, where the vehicle remained until 6.22 pm. Moments later, CCTV showed the vehicle heading towards the Red Fort Metro Station. At 6.52 pm, the explosion tore through the evening traffic, killing 13 persons and injuring more than 20 others.

