50 lives lost to potholes in Delhi over five years

Delhi, known for its historic landmarks and political significance, continues to grapple with poor road infrastructure, with potholes emerging as a major safety hazard.

Advertisement

Government data reveals that Delhi has recorded the highest number of pothole-related deaths among all Union Territories, claiming 50 lives over the past five years, accounting for a significant share of road accident fatalities in the city.

Advertisement

According to information provided in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, between 2020 and 2024, Delhi witnessed 245 accidents caused by potholes, with 2024 alone recording the highest number of 84 accidents. These incidents resulted in 27 grievous injuries and 225 minor injuries, highlighting the severe consequences of neglected road maintenance.

Advertisement

The problem remains immediate and life-threatening. In the past five days, the city has witnessed two tragic fatalities due to falls into open pits. In an accident in Janakpuri, a 25-year-old man died after falling into a pit. Days later, another man died after falling into an open drain in Begampur, Rohini.

This is not just a case in Delhi. Adjoining Noida is also affected. In January this year, a software engineer died after his car lost control and fell into a water-filled pit in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

Advertisement

The recurring incidents reflect not only the deteriorating road conditions but also public apathy and delays in reporting and repairing dangerous potholes.

With the monsoon season exacerbating road damage, the authorities face mounting pressure to implement timely repairs, enhance road safety audits and ensure proper monitoring to prevent further loss of life. Citizens and road users continue to call for accountability and swift action to make Delhi’s roads safer for all.