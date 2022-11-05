50% staff to work from home; ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ mooted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Delhi Government on Friday announced the closure of primary schools and work from home for 50 per cent employees as the pollution in the National Capital continues to remain severe.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools will be closed from Saturday in view of spike in pollution levels.

Kejriwal noted that the deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of North India and the Centre should take steps to address it. “This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab Government won’t help,” he said.

Kejriwal announced that from Saturday onwards, schools would remain closed till Class V, while outdoor activities for classes above fifth standard would remain suspended.

The city continued to reel under the eye-stinging pollution with air quality recorded in the ‘’severe’’ category even on Friday.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai ordered 50 per cent staff of the Delhi government to work from home and said an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit.

At a press conference, Rai informed that schools will be asked to curtail outdoor activities of senior students.

He said the Delhi Government has decided to implement anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-Bharat Stage (BS) VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

“At a meeting with departments concerned, it has been decided that 50 per cent staff of government offices will work from home from Monday and an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit,” Rai said.

In a bid to ramp up public transport, the government will also launch ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ which will include 500 privately-run CNG buses.

Rai said a six-member panel chaired by the Special Commissioner, Transport, has been set up to monitor the implementation of curbs on anti-polluting activities. It will have two members each from the Transport Department, Traffic Police and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices, Rai said, adding that the Delhi Government would request Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to divert trucks from the entry point of peripheral expressways around Delhi.

Parents hail decision to hold online classes

Schools in Delhi-NCR and parents of students welcomed the government’s announcement on holding online classes for primary grades in view of rising pollution, and expressed hope that concerted efforts would be made to address the recurring problem.