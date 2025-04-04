DT
Home / Delhi / 50-year Master Plan to tackle Capital’s water crisis: Minister

50-year Master Plan to tackle Capital’s water crisis: Minister

Verma visits Wazirabad to assess supply situation ahead of summer
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Water Minister Parvesh Verma, along with Timarpur MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, during a visit to Wazirabad water treatment plant in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
As Delhi braces for soaring temperatures and potential shortages, Water Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Wazirabad Barrage and Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Thursday to assess the city’s water supply situation. After personally drinking treated water at the facility, Verma assured Delhi residents that clean and safe water is being supplied across the capital.

The minister announced that the Delhi government is formulating a 50-year Master Plan to tackle water crisis in the long run, focusing on infrastructure upgrade, improved water conservation and stricter pollution control measures.

During his inspection, Verma highlighted concerns over frequent water shortages and complaints of contaminated water supply in some parts of the city.

“I came here to see what kind of water the people of Delhi are drinking and how our plants are functioning. I drank the water and found it to be completely clean. It is our priority to ensure safe and uninterrupted water supply for every household,” he said.

Verma also took a dig at the previous Kejriwal government, stating, “I did not stage a photo-op with a 20-litre Bisleri bottle. Instead, I visited the WTP and drank the same water that reaches Delhi households. We are committed to full transparency in water management.”

To prevent a water crisis during peak summer, Verma announced that Wazirabad Barrage’s storage capacity will be doubled in the next six weeks. He criticised the previous administrations for not taking concrete action, adding that his government is actively expanding reservoirs and ensuring water security.

Additionally, to curb pollution and encroachments in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has sought assistance from the Territorial Army to prevent illegal dumping of waste. Monitoring will be intensified and strict action will be taken against violators, he added.

Verma emphasised that Delhi’s water management has traditionally been reactive, addressing crises only after they occur. However, his administration is working on a long-term scientific strategy that includes upgrading pipelines to prevent leakages, strengthening water conservation efforts and modernising the distribution system to reduce wastage.

He noted that water loss due to pipeline leaks and outdated household pumps remains a major challenge. While previous governments lacked a structured approach, the new Master Plan aims to eliminate future water shortages.

During the visit, the minister also shared data on water quality, stating that the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level at Wazirabad was measured at 170, well within World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian safety standards. To enhance transparency, the government is developing an IT dashboard for real-time tracking of water treatment and supply levels across Delhi.

Verma said his government is focused on delivering results rather than engaging in political rhetoric. “Those who use water issues for political gains and mislead the public will now have to answer. Our work will speak for itself,” he asserted.

