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Home / Delhi / 5,000 cops to be deployed for Chhath celebrations in Delhi

5,000 cops to be deployed for Chhath celebrations in Delhi

Security arrangements will be particularly strengthened around the Yamuna ghats, ponds

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:23 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the two days, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions on several roads. File
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Security will be beefed up in Delhi for Chhath celebrations on November 15 and 16, with the deployment of more than 5,000 police personnel, police said.

Security arrangements will be particularly strengthened around the Yamuna ghats, ponds, and locations where large gatherings are expected.

Special attention will be given to areas in the East, Northeast and Shahdara districts, where a large number of devotees are expected to assemble to perform religious rituals.

All district deputy commissioners of police have held meetings with Chhath Puja organisers and members of local committees to discuss security arrangements and crowd management, a senior officer said.

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Patrols will be carried out on foot, in PCR cars and on motorbikes across the national capital.

Special emphasis will be laid on maintaining law and order during the evening prayers on November 15 and the morning rituals on November 16, when a large number of devotees are expected to visit the ghats.

"The deployment will cover major ghats, ponds, markets and roads leading to the celebration venues," the officer said.

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Organisers have been briefed about maintaining unobstructed entry and exit points at the celebration venues.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the two days, announcing traffic restrictions and diversions on several roads in the East, Northeast, and Shahdara districts.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Pushta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk and vice versa, Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax, and the stretch from Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat, as far as possible.

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Commuters travelling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, and New Delhi can use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.

"Those travelling from Nanaksar T-Point towards Sonia Vihar can take the route via Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti. Local residents can also use Road No-66," read the advisory.

Motorists were also advised to take a diversion via the SDM Office U-turn and proceed towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.  To prevent congestion, the traffic police have identified 13 parking locations for devotees.

These spots include Yamuna Khadar near DND, an open DDA ground, an open ground at West Vinod Nagar in IP Extension, the area beside Khajuri Metro Station, and vacant Yamuna land beside the 2nd, 3.5, and 4.5 Pushta for residents of Sonia Vihar.

"Other designated parking facilities include Nanaksar Gurudwara parking, vacant land at Yamuna Khadar, vacant land along the Yamuna riverbank, an open ground near Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge, and Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri. Parking arrangements have also been made at Chhath Ghat in Mandoli Teela, Pusta Road NHAI parking, and the MCD parking near Sai Bhawan," the advisory read.

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