508 kg fake paneer destroyed in Delhi amid festive checks

Delhi has stepped up action against food adulteration ahead of the festive season, with the Food Safety Department destroying around 508 kg of suspected fake paneer at the Okhla vegetable market. Over the past 48 hours, 22 food samples collected from different districts have also been sent to laboratories for testing.

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The action comes as cases involving fake, substandard and unsafe food continue to raise concerns in the national capital. It also raises questions over whether Delhi will sustain a wider crackdown similar to the campaign carried out in Maharashtra.

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Between May 25 and July 31, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration inspected 3,137 food establishments. It seized or destroyed 28.66 lakh kg of unsafe food material valued at Rs 55.72 crore, while licences of 165 establishments were suspended.

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Paneer was a major concern. Of the 308 samples tested, 89 were found to be substandard and 38 unsafe. Maharashtra subsequently imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of analogue, or non-dairy, paneer.

Delhi has also seen food safety checks at prominent hotels. An FSSAI inspection at Andaz Delhi in Aerocity found 87 kg of expired sweets, the presence of pests and other hygiene violations. At JW Marriott, inspectors found cockroaches, spoiled food, dirty utensils, improper storage and serious hygiene deficiencies. Notices were issued to both establishments.

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The NCR has faced similar concerns before. In June 2025, around 1,400 kg of fake paneer was seized in Noida. It was allegedly meant for supply across Delhi and the NCR, with the investigation linking it to a factory in Aligarh.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh has directed officials to strengthen surveillance of markets, food establishments and supply chains during the festive period.