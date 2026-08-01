52,457 stray dogs vaccinated, 49,424 sterilised in six months: MCD to Delhi HC

In a report submitted to the Delhi High Court on measures taken to tackle the stray dog menace in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said 52,457 stray dogs were vaccinated against rabies and 49,424 were sterilised between January and June 2026.

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According to officials, the civic body has also executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR Varalakshmi Foundation to develop a dog shelter at Dwarka, Sector 29, which is expected to become operational by December 2026. Once functional, the facility will house 1,500 aggressive and biting stray dogs for rehabilitation.

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An official aware of the matter said that, at present, captured stray dogs are kept for around 15 days after vaccination and sterilisation before being released, as per the existing protocols.

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“There is not enough space to accommodate a large number of dogs. Once the Dwarka shelter is ready, aggressive and biting dogs can be housed there,” the official said, adding that zonal officers had been directed to intensify anti-rabies vaccination drives.

The official also said the post of Director of Veterinary Services has remained vacant for the past couple of months despite continued scrutiny by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court over the management of the stray dog population.

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Earlier, MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma had told The Tribune that seven of the 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, earlier operated by 13 NGOs, have remained shut since October over alleged non-compliance with Animal Welfare Board of India norms, affecting sterilisation efforts.

The Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Government and the MCD to file a comprehensive status report by July 31 detailing the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions on stray dog management. The report is to be submitted a day before the next hearing.

During the hearing, when counsel for the Delhi Government informed the court that authorities were working on the issue, a Division Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta expressed concern over the rising stray dog population, observing that the problem was evident even within the Delhi High Court premises. The court has sought details on vaccination, sterilisation, shelter facilities and other measures being taken to address the issue.