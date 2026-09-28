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Home / Delhi / 53 projects worth Rs 214 cr launched for Delhi’s unauthorised colonies

53 projects worth Rs 214 cr launched for Delhi’s unauthorised colonies

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:23 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth Rs 214.12 crore across five Assembly constituencies, with the works aimed at addressing long-pending problems of waterlogging, damaged roads and inadequate drainage in unauthorised colonies.

The projects, being undertaken in Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat, are expected to benefit around 1.75 lakh residents across 27 unauthorised colonies. Under the projects, 1,062 roads and lanes will be developed, along with around 89.82 km of road network and 147.69 km of drainage network.

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“Development will reach every lane and every household in Delhi, long-pending problems will be permanently resolved,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

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Kirari will account for the largest share of the projects, with 27 development works worth Rs 105.51 crore to be undertaken across 14 unauthorised colonies. The works include the development of 640 roads and lanes, 50.71 km of roads and 101.42 km of drainage network. The proposed stormwater drainage network is aimed at improving drainage and reducing waterlogging.

Bawana will see nine works worth Rs 38.83 crore, while five works worth Rs 22.05 crore will be undertaken in Mundka. Four works worth Rs 14.48 crore are planned in Narela and eight works worth Rs 33.25 crore in Nangloi Jat. The government said the road and drainage works would improve local connectivity and help address waterlogging.

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PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “The pace of development will not remain confined to main roads, but will reach every lane and household in unauthorised colonies”

The CM said the government was focusing on strengthening basic civic amenities in areas that had faced infrastructure-related problems for years. She said roads, drains, sewerage and drainage were the basic rights of citizens and the government was working to ensure the development reached every area of Delhi.

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