53 stolen tyres, alloy wheels recovered; two arrested

The Gurugram police arrested two men for allegedly stealing tyres and rims from vehicles parked in housing societies and along roads. The police recovered 53 stolen tyres, eight rims, eight alloy wheels, a jack and Rs 600 from the accused.

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According to the police, the accused were identified as Sagar (28), a resident of Shakti Park in Gurugram, and Naveen (35), a resident of Ujina village in Nuh district. Sagar was arrested on Tuesday from Shakti Park, while Naveen was arrested on Wednesday from the NH-8 service road in the Raj Nagar area. Both were produced before a court and remanded in police custody for three days.

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The police said a man lodged a complaint at the Sector-93 police chowki on May 9, stating that he had parked his friend’s car on the service lane outside MRG Balcony Society. When he returned the next morning, he found that all four tyres and rims had been stolen. A case was subsequently registered at Sector-10 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on the complaint, a Crime Branch team from Manesar arrested the two accused.

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“During interrogation, it was revealed that Sagar and his associates surveyed vehicles parked in housing societies and on roads. Using a jack, they removed tyres along with rims and carried out the thefts. Naveen’s role was to buy the stolen tyres. Sagar sold them to Naveen for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per tyre. During questioning, Sagar confessed to involvement in 16 tyre theft cases across Gurugram. The accused also used a stolen car to carry out the thefts. Further questioning is underway,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.