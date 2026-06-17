530 offenders physically verified in Faridabad, 95 found missing

The Faridabad police have physically verified 530 offenders under a new Crime Intelligence Model, but 95 of them could not be found at their registered addresses and are currently absconding.

Advertisement

The verification drive is part of a digitisation initiative that has consolidated ten years of crime records into a centralised database covering 3,499 offenders in Faridabad district. Those tracked include individuals booked for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, snatching, extortion and Arms Act offences, representing some of the district’s most notorious repeat offenders.

Advertisement

Of the 530 offenders verified so far, 351 were found living at their registered addresses, while 67 were lodged in various prisons. Seventeen were confirmed dead. The remaining 95 offenders could not be traced and are now the focus of dedicated efforts to locate and monitor them.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said verification teams are visiting residences and suspected hideouts to confirm the whereabouts of offenders and gather real-time intelligence on criminal activity. The objective is preventive policing - disrupting organised crime before offences take place rather than investigating them afterwards. During the past month, the initiative has already produced results, with three criminals apprehended in encounters and 12 others arrested in connection with serious offences.

The project was launched under the direction of Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal and is currently being implemented in four districts — Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat. Across these districts, police have prepared a combined database of 10,892 heinous offenders. The database contains criminal histories, residential details, current activities and other intelligence inputs. Police officials said continuous surveillance is being maintained on all profiled individuals.

Advertisement

For Faridabad, a district that has long faced organised crime and gang activity, the initiative marks a structural shift in policing strategy. However, the 95 offenders who remain untraced underline the continuing challenge of tracking every habitual criminal despite extensive data-driven monitoring.