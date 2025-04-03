The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has strongly criticised the Gurugram Municipal Corporation for its inaction regarding 54 buildings declared unsafe in the city. The commission has summoned the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Engineer at the next hearing to give a detailed explanation.

The issue of unsafe buildings in Gurugram gained attention after a tragic incident on February 10, 2022, when a section of a high-rise at Chintels Paradiso Society collapsed, resulting in the death of two women and injury to one person. Following the incident, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has since filed two charge sheets, naming 11 individuals.

According to the reports submitted to the commission, the authorities had identified 183 dangerous buildings, out of which 152 were inspected. Initially, 80 buildings were deemed hazardous, but the latest report now lists only 54 unsafe structures. Additionally, 15 buildings remain uninspected, raising concerns over MCG’s lax approach to public safety.

A panel led by HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, along with members Kuldeep Jain and Deep Bhatia, has expressed serious concerns over the municipal body's inefficiency. The commission has ordered Chief Engineer Manoj Yadav to submit a comprehensive report on the current status of the 54 unsafe buildings and the pending inspections of the remaining 15 structures in the next hearing.

According to HHRC’s Public Relations Officer Puneet Arora, the commission has issued a stern warning to the Municipal Corporation, stating that the failure to act promptly will be considered a direct threat to public safety. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20, 2025, where both the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Engineer have been directed to appear in person.

The persistent delays in addressing Gurugram’s unsafe buildings crisis highlight a long-standing public safety risk. The HHRC has made it clear that any further negligence will not be tolerated.