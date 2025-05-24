DT
55-year-old woman tests positive for Covid in Noida

55-year-old woman tests positive for Covid in Noida

Woman travelled on a train on May 14
PTI
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 02:31 PM May 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
A 55-year-old woman has been placed under home quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida, officials said on Saturday.

The samples of her family members have been sent for testing, they added.

The chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district, Narendra Kumar, said, “The woman, who is under home quarantine, travelled on a train on May 14. Samples of her family members have been collected and sent for testing.”

“The administration is geared up to deal with the situation. We urge people not to panic and follow the safety protocols, including wearing face masks and hand sanitisation.”

