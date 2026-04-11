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Home / Delhi / 56 arrested as wage protest turns violent at IMT Manesar

56 arrested as wage protest turns violent at IMT Manesar

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Prabina P (Prabina Premachandran), DCP, Manesar on Friday held an important meeting with company owners/representatives and their contractors
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The Gurugram police arrested 56 people on charges of rioting during a strike on Thursday at IMT Manesar. All the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody. The police said that most of the arrested people are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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On the other hand, Prabina P (Prabina Premachandran), DCP, Manesar on Friday held an important meeting with company owners/representatives and their contractors regarding the ongoing workers’ strike at various companies in the IMT Manesar area. The main objective of the meeting was to resolve workers’ problems and maintain law and order in the area.

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During the meeting, clear instructions were given to the owners/representatives and contractors of the companies to ensure payment to all the workers as per the honorarium/salary fixed by the government.

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“Display government-prescribed salary information on notice boards outside your establishments, so that workers have access to transparent information. No worker should be subjected to any kind of ill-treatment and no employee should be harassed personally,” Prabina said.

On Thursday, workers were on strike in Manesar to press for their demands. The district administration had imposed Section 163. When the police asked the workers to leave, a clash broke out. When the police chased them away, the protesters became enraged and created a ruckus. They vandalised a police vehicle and set a police bike on fire. They also caused significant damage by pelting stones.

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A case was registered at the IMT Manesar police station against unidentified individuals for vandalism, damaging public and private property, and pelting stones at the police. Since then, police teams have been searching for the workers involved in the disturbance and arrested 56 people.

The police have also detained several other employees and are interrogating them. Based on the viral video and CCTV footage, the police are identifying the accused.

“Viral videos and CCTV footage are being examined to identify the accused. During the strike, some people vandalised a private company in IMT Manesar. The police have deployed adequate numbers to maintain law and order. The situation is completely peaceful and under control,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

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