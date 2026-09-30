Rs 56L, jewellery seized from woman drug peddler’s house in Delhi

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Delhi Police seized Rs 56.69 lakh in cash, 355 grams of gold jewellery, 161 grams of silver jewellery and registry documents linked to four properties from the house of an alleged drug trafficker in Bawana here, officials said.

The recovery was made during a search at a house of the accused, Parvati, in JJ Colony, Bawana, on September 28, days after she was arrested along with her bodyguard Vikash, alias Shanu, in a case registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Narela police station.

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According to the police, Parvati and Vikash were arrested on September 23 following a raid at a house in New Sanoth Colony, Bawana.

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The police claimed to have recovered 939 grams of heroin (smack), 615 grams of adulterated powder, Rs 7.93 lakh in cash and a Tata Harrier from their possession.

During interrogation, Parvati allegedly disclosed that she had accumulated wealth and properties through drug trafficking in the Bawana-Narela area. The police said she was allegedly operating an interstate drug supply network, with drugs being sourced from Rajasthan.

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The subsequent search of her house and locker led to the recovery of cash, jewellery and property documents, which were allegedly acquired through proceeds from drug trafficking.

On September 25, the police arrested Parvati’s alleged supplier, Saheb Khan, alias Sonu (27), from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. As many as 265 grams of heroin was recovered from his car, which was also seized.

With the latest recoveries, the total seizure in the case includes 1.204 kg of heroin, 615 grams of adulterated powder, Rs 64.62 lakh in cash, 355 grams of gold, 161 grams of silver, four property registry documents and two cars, the police said.

All three accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the police said.