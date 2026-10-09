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Home / Delhi / 57 Delhi Metro stations may shut entry, exit gates tonight; police write to DMRC over October 10 protest

57 Delhi Metro stations may shut entry, exit gates tonight; police write to DMRC over October 10 protest

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:00 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police have proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for Saturday (October 10), according to an official communication.

In a letter dated Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take necessary measures at the identified metro stations in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi district, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

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The CJP has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft".

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The proposed restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue on October 10 until the situation normalises.

The 57 stations identified in the communication include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West, among others.

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The police have requested DMRC to issue necessary directions to its concerned officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.

The communication seeks precautionary arrangements in view of the planned protests. The proposed restrictions are to remain in place until the situation normalises.

The letter says Delhi Police has requested/proposed these measures. It does not, by itself, confirm that DMRC has approved or implemented the closures.

Meanwhile CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that several activists had been detained ahead of the protest, but vowed to continue the march.

"Thousands of youngsters have been detained across country by the BJP Govt ahead of our October 10 protest. This intimidation is not going to work, Modi. The youth of this country are no longer scared of you. I'll be landing in Delhi tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may," he posted on X.

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