58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

PTI

Noida, May 14

A total of 58,685 challans — an average of over 3,900 daily — were issued for violation of traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida during a 15-day campaign, according to data. Police also seized nearly 1,000 vehicles during the drive.

FIRs to be lodged A significant point that has emerged during the campaign is that a lot of vehicles, including commercial carriers, were found driving on wrong lanes. Very soon we will begin lodging FIRs in such cases. Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP, Traffic

Launched on April 28, the 'Discipline of the Road – 1' campaign focused particularly on checking wrong-lane driving and illegal parking, among other violations, a senior official said.

According to the official data, 58,685 challans were issued during the campaign period. Of these, 7,792 were for wrong-lane driving/riding and 14,430 for parking violations.

The traffic police towed 1,128 vehicles while 996 were impounded for violations even as FIRs were lodged in five cases during the fortnight, the data showed.

The total penalty amount from challans during the campaign was Rs 4,91,600 (Rs 4.91 lakh), according to the official figures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said the campaign has been effective and learnings from it will be implemented in future to further enforce traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida.

“The campaign has been effective but we have identified some (traffic violation) hotspots where we will continue enforcement of traffic rules,” Yadav said.

The officer also urged the citizens to obey traffic rules.