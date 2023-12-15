Rs 5L fine imposed on garbage treatment facility in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, December 14

A penalty of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on a garbage treatment facility in Greater Noida on Thursday for improper waste disposal, the local authority said.

The penalty was issued by the Public Health Department of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) after a surprise inspection at the facility, which was being run by an environmental NGO for scientific treatment of garbage.

“On the instructions of GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar, action has been started against those spreading filth in the city,” the GNIDA said.

GNIDA OSD Indu Prakash Singh, along with a team of the Public Health Department, on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the MRF processing centre for waste disposal.

“During the inspection, the composting machine, which was in a bad condition, was found closed. Information was also being received that the organisation was throwing garbage at the temporary dumping site at Lakhnavali,” the GNIDA said in the statement.

Health Department Senior Manager Utsav Kumar Niranjan has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), the NGO which runs the facility. A warning has also been given that more stringent action would be taken if the fine amount was not deposited promptly.

The officials also took stock of the waste management system at two group housing societies in Sector Alpha 1 — Millennium Village and Harmukh Apartments.

“Both these societies come under the category of bulk waste generators. In these societies, garbage is being disposed of by M/s Solid Waste Management Service through drum composting method, but during the surprise inspection, the drums were found filled with gunny bags and other materials,” the GNIDA said.

“This shows that the composting process is not being done with the garbage, rather the garbage is being thrown here and there.The company was slapped with penalties worth Rs 6,200 per case,” it said.