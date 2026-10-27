Delhi Police has arrested all six accused, including the alleged main executor, in a daylight armed robbery of Rs 44 lakh in Shahdara, recovering over Rs 26 lakh in cash and a pistol, an official said on Tuesday.

The robbery took place on August 27, when the complainant's bag containing Rs 44 lakh was allegedly snatched at gunpoint, he said.

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The main accused, Satyam Vishwakarma alias Devil, was formally arrested on October 16 after being brought from Uttar Pradesh on a production warrant. He was subsequently taken on four-day police custody, during which he led investigators to the recovery of the weapon allegedly used in the robbery, they said.

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The pistol, along with its magazine, was recovered on October 18 from roadside bushes along the Haliyapur-Kurwar Road near the Gomti Kurwar Bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, where the accused had allegedly discarded it while fleeing.

Police said the other five accused arrested in the case are Pranjay Tiwari, Sarab Tiwari alias Praful, Ambrish Tiwari alias Chanchal, Gaurav Tiwari and Ram Jeet.

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According to the investigation, Pranjay allegedly acted as the insider who provided information about the timing of the cash movement, enabling the robbery.

Sarab allegedly connected him with the execution team, while Ambrish allegedly accompanied the main accused during the robbery. Gaurav allegedly arranged accommodation for the accused, and Ram Jeet allegedly provided a getaway vehicle and helped them evade arrest.

During the initial phase of the investigation, police recovered Rs 3.90 lakh and seized a car allegedly used in the crime, along with three mobile phones.

In a subsequent operation in Sultanpur, police recovered another Rs 22.51 lakh from the possession of the main accused's 19-year-old sister, who was bound down for allegedly facilitating the concealment of the stolen cash, officials said.

The total cash recovery in the case stands at Rs 26,41,500, they added.

Police said the investigation involved sustained raids in Uttar Pradesh and efforts to track the accused and the stolen money across state borders. The main accused has now been remanded to judicial custody.

The accused have previous criminal involvements in cases registered in Uttar Pradesh, including offences relating to assault, criminal intimidation and cheating, according to police records.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS at MS Park police station. Further investigation is underway.