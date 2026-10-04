6-ft-long Python found inside truck bonnet in Faridabad

A six-foot-long python was found inside an Eicher Canter truck in Faridabad, triggering panic at a CNG pump in Pali village.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver had stopped at the CNG station and opened the bonnet to clean the engine when he spotted the python coiled around the vehicle’s wiring.

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Following the discovery, locals managed to bring the reptile out and tied it with a rope. A video of the incident has since surfaced, showing the python wrapped around the truck and later being dragged along the road after being tied with the rope.

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The driver said the Canter had been parked overnight at the CNG pump and the python had likely crawled into the bonnet during that period. Before setting off, he opened the bonnet for cleaning and noticed the reptile.

After the python was removed, a man tied it with a rope and dragged it along the road before releasing it into the Aravalli forest area opposite the CNG pump. The truck driver then left the spot in his vehicle.

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Forest officials said they had received information about a python being found inside a Canter truck.