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Home / Delhi / 6 held for stabbing 20-year-old to death over 'smoking' in Delhi's Seelampur park

6 held for stabbing 20-year-old to death over 'smoking' in Delhi's Seelampur park

Two minors among those apprehended; knife allegedly used in the crime and accused’s clothes recovered

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A police team scanned and analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and collected evidence from multiple sources. Representative image/iStock
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Six persons, including two minors, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur following a scuffle over smoking in a park, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Subhan, a resident of Noor Ilahi, was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of five to six boys while smoking with his friend, Mohsin, in Central Park around 9 pm on Tuesday. The altercation reportedly began when the group objected to the two men smoking.

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According to police, Subhan was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital after the attack. He was later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Police received information from JPC Hospital about the admission of a man with stab injuries. Based on Mohsin’s statement, a case was registered at Seelampur police station under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 103(1) of the BNS, pertaining to murder, was subsequently added after Subhan’s death.

A police team scanned and analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and collected evidence from multiple sources to identify those involved. The investigation led to the apprehension of six persons within hours of the incident, police said.

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The apprehended persons have been identified as Aman Khan alias Arshu (21), Afzal Khan (18), Abdul Momin (18) and Shoaib Mirza (18). All four are residents of different localities in Delhi. The other two apprehended persons are minors aged around 17 years.

Police said a knife allegedly used in the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident were recovered. Further investigation is underway.

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