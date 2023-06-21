6 hurt as bus overturns near Noida

PTI

Noida, June 20

A bus carrying members of a private company on Tuesday overturned near Noida after hitting a tree, leaving six persons injured, the police said. Traffic was disrupted briefly due to the accident, they said.

The incident happened around 5 pm, when the Surajpur-Faridabad bus carrying 28 passengers overturned. “The bus was carrying staff of a private company but the driver lost control, hit a tree and the bus overturned on the road,” a police official said.

“There were 28 passengers on board. Of those, all were fine except for six who suffered minor injuries in the accident,” the official said. The injured have been taken to a hospital for preliminary treatment, police said. The police said a crane has been deployed to remove the bus from the road and ensure smooth flow of traffic at the earliest. Officials of the private company and local police are at the spot, police added.