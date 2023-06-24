6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

— IANS

Gurugram, June 23

A team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar area where six illegal colonies were being developed over an area of around 18 acres, the officials said on Friday.

200m boundary wall destroyed These colonies come under section 7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, an official said

During the drive, the road network and 200 metres of boundary wall were demolished on Heli Mandi Road

Manish Yadav, district town planner (Enforcement) along with his team carried out a demolition drive in the area. DTCP officials claimed that these colonies were being developed illegally without prior permission from the concerned department.

During the drive, the road network and 200 meters of boundary wall were demolished on Heli Mandi Road.

“The enforcement team also demolished plinths, boundary walls and one upcoming structure spread over approximately 18 acres,” the officials said.

Hundreds of policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

The officials said that the road network’s width and the sizes of plots indicate that the colony was intended to be used for small plots.

“The department has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies,” Yadav said.

“We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take an NOC,” he said.