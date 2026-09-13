6 injured after fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar

Six people were injured after a fire broke out at a godown in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Sunday, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 11.05 am in Gali No. 2 of Khadda Colony, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

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The Delhi Fire Services deployed 15 units during the operation, including five special water tenders, seven water bowsers, a breathing and fire tender, a quick response vehicle and a multipurpose vehicle, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

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The fire was brought under control at around 1.50 pm. According to officials, the fire had broken out in a godown storing rexine scrap and cotton webbing.

The building comprised a basement, ground floor, first floor and a tin shed on the second floor and stood on an area of around 200 square yards.

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Six people in an adjacent house suffered injuries after inhaling smoke. Five of them were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, while another person, who sustained an injury to the right leg after jumping from an adjacent building, was taken to a government hospital in Burari.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the fire and the extent of damage were being ascertained.