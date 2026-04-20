6 juveniles held for fatal stabbing of 19-year-old

Six juveniles were apprehended in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old tempo driver in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, the police said on Sunday.

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The victim, identified as Rajeev, was attacked in the MCD Colony area on the evening of April 14 following a dispute that had escalated over the previous day.

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The police said a PCR call was received at 7.44 pm reporting the stabbing, after which the person was rushed to Max Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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The incident stemmed from a heated argument on April 13, when a group of youths had gathered near the victim’s residence. The altercation allegedly involved derogatory remarks made during a verbal spat between the victim’s family and one of the accused.