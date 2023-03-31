6 killed as fire breaks out at Delhi home after mosquito coil tips over

New Delhi, March 31
Six people, including a toddler, suffocated to death after an overturned mosquito coil sparked a blaze at a house in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Friday.
Three others were injured in the incident, they said.
The police received information around 9am that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road in Shastri Park's Machhi Market, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
Upon reaching the spot, the police found that nine people had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Tirkey said.
Of them, four men, a woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child died. A 15-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are being treated for burns while a 22-year-old man was discharged after first aid, they police said.
According to the police, it was learnt that a burning mosquito coil had tipped over on a mattress during the night. The residents lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes before eventually suffocating to death. Further investigation is under way.
The fire department said three tenders were rushed to the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13
The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok ...
Why is BJP accusing Congress and Rahul Gandhi of being 'anti-OBC', will the charge stick?
Political importance-OBCs constitute close to half of India’...
Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa
Congress leader had gone to meet the slain singer’s parents ...
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter