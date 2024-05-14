6 nabbed for killing man

New Delhi: Six persons, including three juveniles, have been nabbed in connection with a man’s death. Ravi Yadav of Patel Nagar was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of individuals in north Delhi. The accused were identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha (22), Iqbal (19), Shiva (20) and three juveniles aged 14 to 17 years, they said. He was found dead on May 9. The victim’s wife said her husband was the complainant and eyewitness in a case of murder and attempt to murder in which a man named Kishan was arrested, and was released on bail recently. PTI
Police vehicle mows down man
New Delhi: A 58-year-old man was allegedly mowed down by a recklessly driven Delhi Police vehicle in Sarojini Nagar here on Monday. A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 3.27 am. The deceased was identified as Baijnath of Trilokpuri. “The vehicle driver, constable Pardeep Kumar, posted at the Rajinder police station, has been arrested,” the police said.
