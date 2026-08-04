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Home / Delhi / 6 NEET-UG candidates move SC over alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets

6 NEET-UG candidates move SC over alleged discrepancies in OMR sheets

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21 by the NTA

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Six NEET-UG candidates approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging discrepancies between the answers they had marked in their OMR sheets during the examination and the copies of those sheets made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, seeking an early hearing before the commencement of the counselling process.

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The lawyer told a Bench comprising Chief Justice Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the case pertains to six students who secured more than 600 and 650 marks but claim that the OMR sheets uploaded by the NTA differ from the answers they had actually marked during the examination.

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He also told the court that the students had emailed the NTA and also visited its office, but received no response.

The Bench then agreed to list the matter for hearing.

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The NEET-UG 2026 exam, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following a paper leak and was re-conducted on June 21 by the NTA.

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