6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured as vehicle overturns on KMP Expressway

Six pilgrims were killed and 16 injured after a 22-seater Max vehicle overturned on the KMP Expressway near Yadavpur village in the early hours of Tuesday.

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The accident occurred around 4:30 am. Four persons died on the spot, while a fifth woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

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The deceased included three men and three women. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where several remain under treatment.

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All the passengers were from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. They were returning after visiting the Gogamedi and Khatu Shyam temples in Rajasthan.

Their onward travel plan included visits to Vrindavan and Barsana.

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Police suspect the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver fled the scene following the accident, and is yet to be traced.

A search is under way, and police have launched an investigation into the accident.

More details are awaited.