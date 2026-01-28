DT
PT
Home / Delhi / 6 private schools in Gurugram receive bomb threats via email

6 private schools in Gurugram receive bomb threats via email

Search operations launched on the school premises and students evacuated for safety

Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:30 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
A police dog squad team investigates a school in Gurugram on Wednesday.
More than six private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, putting school managements, the police and the district administration on high alert.

As a precautionary measure, search operations were launched on the school premises and students were evacuated for safety. Police teams and bomb disposal squads, along with sniffer dogs, were deployed at the campuses.

The schools that received the threats include Kunskapalan School in DLF Phase 1, Lancers School in Sector 53, Heritage Experiential Learning School in Sector 64, Shiv Nadar School in DLF Phase 1, Shri Ram Aravali School and Pathways World School near Badshahpur.

According to school authorities, the threat emails were received around 7.10 am, following which the police control room was informed. The schools became aware of the threat just as buses began arriving with students. Parents were immediately advised not to send their children to school, while those who had already arrived were sent back home.

Police teams reached the schools promptly and activated security protocols. SDRF teams were also called in to assist with the search and investigation. Search operations are underway at all the affected schools.

A senior police officer said that no suspicious objects had been found so far, but the police and district administration were closely monitoring the situation.

