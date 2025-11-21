DT
Home / Delhi / 6 yrs on, man held for bank loan fraud

6 yrs on, man held for bank loan fraud

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested a key conspirator in a property and bank loan fraud involving double mortgaging and forged sale deeds, an official said on Thursday.

The official said the accused, Dheeraj Kumar (37), was was hiding by changing his identity to Parvesh Sharma in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

According to the police, a case was registered following a complaint by Supinder Pal Singh, Senior Manager (A/R), Oriental Bank of Commerce (now PNB), mentioning that Dheeraj created forged title deeds of a property at Pocket-12, Sector 20, Rohini, in Delhi. He then fraudulently mortgaged it with two nationalised banks, causing a loss of worth Rs 44.95 lakh.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered in 2019 and an investigation was initiated, an official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused was deliberately evading arrest for a prolonged period. He changed his name multiple times in Aadhaar card as Parvesh Sharma. After forgery, he again changed his name to Dheeraj. The accused shifted to Delhi in 2007 for a computer diploma course, the Additional CP said.

After facing financial difficulties around 2009-10, he came in contact with co-accused, who gave him the idea of forging documents for bank loans. He opened bank accounts in the forged name, received loan proceeds and assisted other conspirator, the official said.

